The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an air defense missile system, UAV storage facilities, and Russian command posts in several areas at once

Illustrative photo

On August 14 and during the night of August 15, 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities of Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of a Russian air defense missile system, UAV and materiel warehouses, as well as two command posts, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, Ukrainian forces struck a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system in Kreminna, Luhansk region.

A warehouse containing drones belonging to Russian forces in Vuhledar, Donetsk region, and a logistics warehouse in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, were also hit.

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In addition, the Defense Forces struck two enemy command posts. One of them was located in Selydove, Donetsk region, and the other in Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff noted that the extent of the damage caused and the final results of the strikes are currently being clarified. Ukrainian forces continue to target key military facilities of Russian forces.

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