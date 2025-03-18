The Armed Forces of Ukraine have adopted the "Lyut" robotic complex: what it can do
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian ground robotic complex "Lyut" has been codified and approved for operation. It conducts surveillance, has a 7.62 machine gun, and detects targets day and night.
In Ukraine, the domestically produced "Lyut" ground robotic complex (NRC) has been codified and put into operation in the units of the Defense Forces. It is designed to perform a wide range of tasks in difficult conditions, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
"Lyut" will be used for surveillance and fire support of Ukrainian units, the Main Department for Support of the Life Cycle of Armaments and Military Equipment said.
The Lyut robotic complex has been tested in real combat conditions. It is armed with a 7.62 caliber machine gun and additional equipment, thanks to which it is able to detect and destroy targets both day and night.
"The NRC is quite compact - it fits in the back of a military pickup truck, equipped with a silent electric motor. The battery capacity is enough for a long time of operation", - the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
"Lyut" has a fairly high ground clearance, which allows it to move stably on terrain with difficult terrain. Also, this complex works in a wide range of temperatures.
During the combat mission, the operator controls the complex from a protected position, without putting himself in danger.
"The main task of ground robots is to strengthen our units and replace the soldier in the most dangerous areas", - the Ministry of Defense explained.
Added
Ukrainian drone operators in February hit and destroyed 22% more Russian targets compared to January. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Syrskyi noted that he considers reports from UAV unit commanders on the use and development of unmanned forces and means to be a particularly valuable part of such meetings.
Ukraine's partners were shown developments of the Ukrainian defense industry - including fiber optic FPV drones, river drones, missile drones and ground robotic platforms.