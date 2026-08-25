The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russia’s capture of Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 4192 views
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 7938 views
You invested money in a brand, but you could lose it: a lawyer warned about the main pitfall for businesses
08:33 AM • 8944 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
08:22 AM • 7586 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 16977 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
07:38 AM • 13897 views
Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 13792 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
07:16 AM • 12326 views
Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million
06:01 AM • 16174 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire PointVideo
05:13 AM • 11979 views
Crossing point on border with Moldova suspended operations following Russian drone attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news
New Black Hawks for Ukraine could cost more than $100 million per helicopterAugust 25, 12:38 AM • 14300 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 38973 views
The Russian Orthodox Church called on Russians not to criticize the authorities and "not to open their rotten-toothed mouths" at their superiorsAugust 25, 03:49 AM • 5672 views
Trump called the prime minister of Canada and the premier of Ontario "clowns" and threatened Ottawa with consequencesPhoto04:32 AM • 12132 views
Because of the sale of military fuel, Russians are assaulting positions on the Kramatorsk front on foot – ATESH04:44 AM • 7934 views
Publications
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 16978 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 13793 views
Independence Day of Ukraine – 35 Years of Freedom: How the State Was Born and What Defined Its JourneyPhotoAugust 24, 05:00 AM • 82860 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine: the history of the blue-and-yellow bannerAugust 23, 06:36 AM • 129881 views
Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - mediaAugust 22, 12:29 PM • 131371 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Iryna Terekh
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 39124 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 41757 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 82587 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 90767 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 85480 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Heating

The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russia’s capture of Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Novokostiantynivka remains under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, and fighting continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called Russia’s statement propaganda aimed at a domestic audience.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russia’s capture of Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s statement claiming the capture of the settlement of Novokostiantynivka (Pershe Travnia) in Sumy region is untrue. This is reported by the Communications Center of the "Kursk" troop grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but fighting in this area continues.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russian command has long and regularly attributed to itself results that do not exist on the ground. This is done for domestic propaganda and to report to the Kremlin.

The Communications Center of the "Kursk" troop grouping called on the media and the public to rely on the official reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine rather than on publications by enemy propaganda outlets. It also noted that the situation in the area is under control, units are carrying out combat missions, and updated information will be provided separately if the situation changes.

Recall

Russia struck a civilian facility in Sumy region belonging to Mondelēz International, a world-renowned American multinational corporation.

Two strikes by Russian drones damaged the factory premises and injured several employees. There were no fatalities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine