The Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russia’s capture of Novokostiantynivka in Sumy region

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s statement claiming the capture of the settlement of Novokostiantynivka (Pershe Travnia) in Sumy region is untrue. This is reported by the Communications Center of the "Kursk" troop grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but fighting in this area continues.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russian command has long and regularly attributed to itself results that do not exist on the ground. This is done for domestic propaganda and to report to the Kremlin.

The Communications Center of the "Kursk" troop grouping called on the media and the public to rely on the official reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine rather than on publications by enemy propaganda outlets. It also noted that the situation in the area is under control, units are carrying out combat missions, and updated information will be provided separately if the situation changes.

Recall

Russia struck a civilian facility in Sumy region belonging to Mondelēz International, a world-renowned American multinational corporation.

Two strikes by Russian drones damaged the factory premises and injured several employees. There were no fatalities.