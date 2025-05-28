The Armed Forces of Ukraine canceled the mobilization for a rear position of the Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region, who is involved in a corruption case.

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10944 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24619 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30487 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49304 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115377 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60086 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118138 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171382 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113152 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107945 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.3m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4986 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118138 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133363 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138922 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171382 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6770 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57441 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42648 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48111 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116237 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

The Armed Forces of Ukraine canceled the mobilization for a rear position of the Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region, who is involved in a corruption case.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

The Command of the Ground Forces has cancelled the order to conscript Deputy Prosecutor Natalia Maksymenko, who is a person involved in a corruption case, due to violations of the mobilization procedure. Control over conscription will be strengthened.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine canceled the mobilization for a rear position of the Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region, who is involved in a corruption case.

The Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has canceled the order to call up Natalia Maksymenko, Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhia region, who is a suspect in a corruption case, to a rear position as an accountant. This was reported by the Land Forces, writes UNN.

Details

The order of the commander of the military unit dated May 9, 2025, on the conscription of Natalia Maksymenko, Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhia region, to the rear position of accountant was canceled due to violations of the mobilization procedure approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024 No. 560.

- the statement reads.

The Land Forces informed that due to this and other similar cases, control over conscription and filling rear positions will be strengthened.

Due to cases when certain individuals, including those involved in corruption cases, tried to use rear vacancies to escape justice, the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has strengthened control over the process of conscription and appointment to such positions.

- the Land Forces reported.

It is emphasized that every position, even in the rear, requires high responsibility, professionalism and dedication to the cause of protecting Ukraine.

Rear units will not be a "safe haven" for those seeking to avoid just punishment. The Land Forces remain committed to the principles of transparency, legality and fairness in all aspects of their operations.

- the statement reads.

Recall

Natalia Maksymenko, Deputy Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, who was exposed by NABU for accepting a bribe of 40 thousand dollars, served in the 422nd BPS Battalion.

As Deputy Prosecutor, the official demanded money for changing the jurisdiction, canceling the seizure of property and avoiding criminal liability.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.36
Bitcoin
$108,104.80
S&P 500
$5,919.33
Tesla
$361.21
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,330.95
Ethereum
$2,657.25