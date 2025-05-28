The Armed Forces of Ukraine canceled the mobilization for a rear position of the Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region, who is involved in a corruption case.

The Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has canceled the order to call up Natalia Maksymenko, Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhia region, who is a suspect in a corruption case, to a rear position as an accountant. This was reported by the Land Forces, writes UNN.

The order of the commander of the military unit dated May 9, 2025, on the conscription of Natalia Maksymenko, Deputy Prosecutor of the Zaporizhia region, to the rear position of accountant was canceled due to violations of the mobilization procedure approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of May 16, 2024 No. 560. - the statement reads.

The Land Forces informed that due to this and other similar cases, control over conscription and filling rear positions will be strengthened.

Due to cases when certain individuals, including those involved in corruption cases, tried to use rear vacancies to escape justice, the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has strengthened control over the process of conscription and appointment to such positions. - the Land Forces reported.

It is emphasized that every position, even in the rear, requires high responsibility, professionalism and dedication to the cause of protecting Ukraine.

Rear units will not be a "safe haven" for those seeking to avoid just punishment. The Land Forces remain committed to the principles of transparency, legality and fairness in all aspects of their operations. - the statement reads.

Natalia Maksymenko, Deputy Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, who was exposed by NABU for accepting a bribe of 40 thousand dollars, served in the 422nd BPS Battalion.

As Deputy Prosecutor, the official demanded money for changing the jurisdiction, canceling the seizure of property and avoiding criminal liability.