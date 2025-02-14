The American people need to understand that Ukraine is valuable to the United States - Trump's Treasury Secretary

The United States expects to receive the right to the revenues that Ukraine already receives from a number of resources. This was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a conversation with FOX Business , UNN reports.

In an interview with the media, the newly appointed head of the US Treasury Department spoke about the results of his trip to Kyiv.

Bessent said the purpose of the trip was to gain insight into the following:

(Ukrainians can understand) that we (the United States) expect responsibility, but that we want to be their partners on the other side, and that the American people will participate in the post-war economy of Ukraine

US involvement in post-war Ukraine could include strategic minerals, energy, and state-owned enterprises - Bessent said, but did not give details.

At the same time, he noted that the partnership with the United States gives Ukrainian business a new level of transparency.

Also Scott Bessent says he visited Ukraine this week to “bring the United States even closer to the Ukrainian people”

The United States Secretary of the Treasury said:

The United States needs to see the values created for Americans in postwar Ukraine.

The real payoff will come when the conflict is over and Ukraine begins to rebuild ,” Bessent said.

Possible deal on rare earth metals

The economic deal related to rare earth materials is the first step in Trump's deal to restore peace between Ukraine and Russia, Bessent said.

The official explained how this fits into a broader peace agreement:

This will show the Russians that we have a strong alliance with Ukraine, and also more assets that the U.S. government, U.S. organizations have on the ground in Ukraine - this should act as a deterrent in the long run to any new incursions by the Russians

Ukraine has the largest uranium and lithium reserves in Europe and is among the top 10 in titanium ore. Shmyhal has declared his readiness to cooperate with the EU in the extraction and processing of these resources.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. He reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence.

We will have to work to restore communication: US Secretary of State on meeting with Zelensky, helping Ukraine and restoring contacts with Russia