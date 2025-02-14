The American people need to understand that Ukraine is valuable to the United States - Trump's Treasury Secretary

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 15549 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 56613 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 80592 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107699 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80361 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118749 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101373 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113110 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116754 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154197 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93842 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 61852 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 30919 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 92516 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53199 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154198 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144745 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177046 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 92516 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134570 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136483 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164685 views
Actual
The American people need to understand that Ukraine is valuable to the United States - Trump's Treasury Secretary

The American people need to understand that Ukraine is valuable to the United States - Trump's Treasury Secretary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34688 views

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced expectations of revenues from Ukrainian resources after the war. The US plans to participate in the development of strategic minerals, energy and state-owned enterprises in Ukraine.

The United States expects to receive the right to the revenues that Ukraine already receives from a number of resources. This was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a conversation with FOX Business , UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with the media, the newly appointed head of the US Treasury Department spoke about the results of his trip to Kyiv.

Bessent said the purpose of the trip was to gain insight into the following:

(Ukrainians can understand) that we (the United States) expect responsibility, but that we want to be their partners on the other side, and that the American people will participate in the post-war economy of Ukraine

US involvement in post-war Ukraine could include strategic minerals, energy, and state-owned enterprises

- Bessent said, but did not give details. 

At the same time, he noted that the partnership with the United States gives Ukrainian business a new level of transparency.

Also Scott Bessent says he visited Ukraine this week to “bring the United States even closer to the Ukrainian people”

The United States Secretary of the Treasury said: 

The United States needs to see the values created for Americans in postwar Ukraine.

The real payoff will come when the conflict is over and Ukraine begins to rebuild

 ,” Bessent said.

Possible deal on rare earth metals

The economic deal related to rare earth materials is the first step in Trump's deal to restore peace between Ukraine and Russia, Bessent said.

The official explained how this fits into a broader peace agreement: 

This will show the Russians that we have a strong alliance with Ukraine, and also more assets that the U.S. government, U.S. organizations have on the ground in Ukraine - this should act as a deterrent in the long run to any new incursions by the Russians

Recall

Ukraine has the largest uranium and lithium reserves in Europe and is among the top 10 in titanium ore. Shmyhal has declared his readiness to cooperate with the EU in the extraction and processing of these resources.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. He reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence.

We will have to work to restore communication: US Secretary of State on meeting with Zelensky, helping Ukraine and restoring contacts with Russia14.02.25, 10:36 • 25518 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising