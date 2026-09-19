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The alert in the Kyiv region hardly let up: the Regional Military Administration spoke about the consequences of the attack on the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Russian attack drones damaged nine civilian facilities in four districts of the Kyiv region. The alert lasted almost continuously.

The alert in the Kyiv region hardly let up: the Regional Military Administration spoke about the consequences of the attack on the region

As a result of attacks by Russian strike drones in the Kyiv region, 9 civilian facilities in four districts of the region were damaged over the course of the day. The air-raid alert effectively lasted almost continuously, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, 3 facilities were damaged in Obukhivskyi district, 1 in Vyshhorodskyi district, 2 in Boryspilskyi district, and 3 in Buchanskyi district.

Warehouse premises suffered the most damage—5 such facilities were damaged. Damage was also recorded to production and garage premises, vehicles, and an apartment building.

The alert barely stopped

The enemy continues to attack the Kyiv region with strike drones. The air-raid alert in the region effectively lasted almost continuously throughout the day

— Tkachenko said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged residents of the region not to ignore air-raid alerts and, during periods of danger, to remain in shelters or other safe places.

What Russia attacked Ukraine with this night and how many targets were shot down19.09.26, 08:05 • 1696 views

Stepan Haftko

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