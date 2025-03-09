The Air India flight made a 10-hour journey to nowhere due to clogged toilets
Kyiv • UNN
The Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US due to a malfunction of 11 out of 12 toilets on board. 300 passengers spent 10 hours in the air, after which they were provided temporary shelter in Chicago.
An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was forced to return to the US due to clogged toilets. This was reported by UNN citing View From The Wing.
Details
It is noted that due to the incident, about 300 passengers were forced to spend 10 hours in the air.
11 out of 12 toilets were broken, with the only working toilet located in the business class section
At the same time, Air India reported that all passengers and crew were accommodated for the night.
"After landing in Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally, and they were provided shelter to minimize inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made to transport passengers to their destination," the company assured.
Recall
In February, a Delta Air Lines aircraft crashed during landing at Toronto Pearson Airport due to difficult weather conditions. As a result of the incident, at least 18 passengers on the flight were injured.
Plane crashes into Sudan residential neighbourhood: 46 casualties, high ranking military officer among the dead26.02.25, 14:52 • 21369 views