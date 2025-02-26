Plane crashes into Sudan residential neighbourhood: 46 casualties, high ranking military officer among the dead

A Sudanese military plane crashed in a residential area near the military airport in Omdurman. As a result, 46 people died. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The crash occurred late on Tuesday evening, February 25, near Wadi Said airport in northern Omdurman. The Sudanese army said that several soldiers and civilians were killed and 10 were injured in the incident.

Among the dead was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander in Khartoum who previously served as the army commander of the entire capital, military sources said.

The plane crash most likely occurred for technical reasons.

Recall

Recently, according to Emergency Lawyers, which documents human rights violations, more than 200 people have been killed in attacks by Sudanese Rapid Support Forces. These attacks targeted unarmed civilians in a number of areas, including in settlements without a military presence.