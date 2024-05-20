The Air Force warned of a missile at Myrhorod
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile fired at Myrhorod, Poltava region, UNN reports .
"A missile in the direction of Myrhorod!" the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post.
Later, the AFU reported another missile fired from Poltava region.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force announced the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.