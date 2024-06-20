The Air Force shot down 5 out of 9 missiles and 27 drones at night

The Air Force shot down 5 of the 9 missiles and all 27 drones launched by Russia at night in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kiev, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 20, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.

In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of different types and 27 attack UAVs.:

4 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles from TU-95 Ms strategic aviation aircraft (launch area-airspace over the Caspian Sea);

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Voronezh Region-Russia);

2 x-59 guided aviation missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of Azov);

27 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area – Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).

Critical infrastructure objects were attacked. The main direction of the strike is the east of Ukraine, in particular Dnipropetrovsk region.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Forces, calculations of mobile Fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 32 air targets were shot down:

- 4 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles;

-1 x-59 guided aircraft missile;

- 27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Air defense forces shot down 19 out of 21 "shaheds"