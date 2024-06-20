The Air Force shot down 5 out of 9 missiles and 27 drones at night

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16351 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150318 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146072 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159321 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 210855 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 245844 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152405 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370948 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183412 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149999 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150359 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 126985 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146109 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139169 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159355 views
The Air Force shot down 5 out of 9 missiles and 27 drones at night

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109385 views

The Air Force shot down 5 of the 9 missiles and all 27 unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Russia at night in several regions of Ukraine.

The Air Force shot down 5 out of 9 missiles and 27 drones at night

The Air Force shot down 5 of the 9 missiles and all 27 drones launched by Russia at night in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kiev, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 20, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs.

In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of different types and 27 attack UAVs.:

  • 4 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles from TU-95 Ms strategic aviation aircraft (launch area-airspace over the Caspian Sea);
  • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Voronezh Region-Russia);
  • 2 x-59 guided aviation missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of Azov);
  • 27 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area – Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).

Critical infrastructure objects were attacked. The main direction of the strike is the east of Ukraine, in particular Dnipropetrovsk region.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Forces, calculations of mobile Fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 32 air targets were shot down:

  • - 4 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles;
  • -1 x-59 guided aircraft missile;
  • - 27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

