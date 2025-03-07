The Air Force reports the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military recorded the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which can carry "Kinzhal" missiles. Citizens are advised to follow the news and not to ignore the air raid alert.
The takeoff of the MiG-31K has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
Today, Ukrainian military reported on the activity of enemy aviation – a MiG-31K interceptor has been raised into the air, which may be a carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles.
Attention!
Takeoff of the MiG-31K
Citizens are advised to follow official announcements and not to ignore air raid signals.
Strategic bombers Tu-95 took off from an airfield in the Russian Federation07.03.25, 00:59 • 114953 views