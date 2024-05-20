Air Force answered whether Ukraine is ready to receive new F-16 aircraft

Ukraine is ready for new F-16 aircraft, as it is currently using Soviet aircraft. This was announced by Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash during a telethon on Monday, UNN correspondent reports.

Yevlash answered the question whether Ukraine is ready to receive new F-16 aircraft.

Of course, we are ready, because we are still using Soviet aircraft, Su-27, Mig-29, Su-25, 24, as well. Including, of course, F-16s, which will enhance our capabilities. Of course, a few pieces are not as many as we would like, but of course, even these aircraft will be worth their weight in gold, helping us to perform various tasks, both in the airspace and on land - Yevlash said.

Recall

Some Ukrainian pilots are already completing training on American F-16s. When the fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, the pilots will be ready to perform missions, the Ukrainian Air Force said.