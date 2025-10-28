Accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pleads guilty in court

The man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe three years ago pleaded guilty to all charges at his first court hearing in Japan, UNN reports with reference to NHK.

45-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami faces multiple charges in connection with Abe's death, including murder and illegal possession of weapons. Abe was killed while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan in July 2022.

On the first day of the trial in Nara, Yamagami stated that "everything in the indictment is accurate, and that there was no error in what he did as stated."

Yamagami's lawyer stated that the defendant would not dispute the facts of the accusation. However, the lawyer argued that the version of Japan's cold and firearms control law in effect at the time did not apply to the homemade pistol allegedly used by the defendant.

The defense argued that his actions therefore did not constitute a firearms offense, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The defense is seeking a reduced sentence.

