Here's why I called Putin "evil": Trump's spiritual advisor on the Russian strike on Sumy

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2082 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19096 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16299 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21361 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30599 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64195 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60039 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34067 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59650 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106904 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19167 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52598 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64238 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60066 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167252 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24243 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21309 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22930 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24818 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27439 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Here's why I called Putin "evil": Trump's spiritual advisor on the Russian strike on Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8458 views

Pastor Mark Burns condemned the Russian attack on Sumy, calling it an attack on humanity and faith. He called for justice and an end to atrocities.

Here's why I called Putin "evil": Trump's spiritual advisor on the Russian strike on Sumy

U.S. President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor, Pastor Mark Burns, called the Russian attack on Sumy an attack on humanity, faith and the sanctity of life, and Russian dictator Putin evil. He reported this on social network X, writes UNN.

That's why I called Putin evil... As a pastor and peacemaker, I strongly condemn Russia's horrific bombing of a church in Sumy, Ukraine, on Palm Sunday, a day dedicated to worship and spiritual renewal for Christians around the world.

- he wrote on social network X.

Burns noted that this brutal attack, heartlessly aimed at innocent parishioners who gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday, is an inexcusable attack on humanity, faith, and the sanctity of life.

Such deliberate violence against defenseless believers shows a deep disregard for compassion and morality. I demand justice, accountability, and an immediate end to these atrocities, calling on all people of conscience to condemn this evil and work tirelessly for peace and reconciliation. I call on all people of faith around the world to publicly condemn Russia for these malicious acts of violence against women and children among civilians. The world must stand together against these evil deeds.

- he emphasized.

According to him, US President Donald Trump "wants these malicious acts to stop and peace to come as soon as possible." "Let us honor the memory of the dead by striving for a world where such horrors never happen again," he added.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, April 13, Russian occupiers launched an attack with ballistic missiles on Sumy. As of April 13, 34 people died, including 2 children. According to SES, 119 people were injured, including at least 15 children.

Heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations condemned the terrorist attacks of Russia on Ukraine during the Easter holidays and Passover. They called on the world to increase aid to Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian foreign diplomatic institutions lowered national flags in mourning for the victims of the barbaric missile strike on Sumy, which was carried out by Russian invaders.

This symbolic gesture is part of honoring the memory of the dead and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Sums
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09