Here's why I called Putin "evil": Trump's spiritual advisor on the Russian strike on Sumy

U.S. President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor, Pastor Mark Burns, called the Russian attack on Sumy an attack on humanity, faith and the sanctity of life, and Russian dictator Putin evil. He reported this on social network X, writes UNN.

That's why I called Putin evil... As a pastor and peacemaker, I strongly condemn Russia's horrific bombing of a church in Sumy, Ukraine, on Palm Sunday, a day dedicated to worship and spiritual renewal for Christians around the world. - he wrote on social network X.

Burns noted that this brutal attack, heartlessly aimed at innocent parishioners who gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday, is an inexcusable attack on humanity, faith, and the sanctity of life.

Such deliberate violence against defenseless believers shows a deep disregard for compassion and morality. I demand justice, accountability, and an immediate end to these atrocities, calling on all people of conscience to condemn this evil and work tirelessly for peace and reconciliation. I call on all people of faith around the world to publicly condemn Russia for these malicious acts of violence against women and children among civilians. The world must stand together against these evil deeds. - he emphasized.

According to him, US President Donald Trump "wants these malicious acts to stop and peace to come as soon as possible." "Let us honor the memory of the dead by striving for a world where such horrors never happen again," he added.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, April 13, Russian occupiers launched an attack with ballistic missiles on Sumy. As of April 13, 34 people died, including 2 children. According to SES, 119 people were injured, including at least 15 children.

Heads of Ukrainian churches and religious organizations condemned the terrorist attacks of Russia on Ukraine during the Easter holidays and Passover. They called on the world to increase aid to Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukrainian foreign diplomatic institutions lowered national flags in mourning for the victims of the barbaric missile strike on Sumy, which was carried out by Russian invaders.

This symbolic gesture is part of honoring the memory of the dead and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.