Thanks to solar generation and the exit from repair of two NPP power units: Shmygal explained why planned shutdowns are not applied

Due to solar generation and the failure to repair two NPP power units, planned shutdowns of consumers have not been applied for several days. However, the situation may change if a significant deficit is again recorded in the system. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

The state of Ukrainian energy remains in the center of our attention. Due to solar generation, as well as the withdrawal from repair of two NPP power units, planned shutdowns of consumers have not been applied for several days. But this does not eliminate the need to systematically save electricity. If a significant deficit is again recorded in the system, Ukrenergo will be forced to return to the shutdown schedules. The consequences of Russian terror will continue to make themselves felt for a long time to come Shmygal said

He added that every day power engineers work to restore facilities where possible, as well as to rebuild the power system to make it decentralized and more resistant to enemy attacks.

We pay special attention to the regions where there are the greatest threats. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to step up restoration work in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy is deliberately destroying critical infrastructure Shmygal added.

According to the National Energy Company Ukrenergo, no power outages are planned for May 30 in Ukraine, but the situation may change, and if necessary, measures to limit consumption may be announced.