Thank you for everything you have done for the country: Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in one of Kyiv's medical facilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited our wounded soldiers in one of Kyiv's medical facilities, thanked them for their service, and presented them with state awards, UNN reports.

Today I visited our wounded soldiers in one of Kyiv's medical facilities. I spoke with the fighters who are currently undergoing treatment after severe injuries to their arms and legs. I thank the defenders for their service, for everything they have done for the country. I presented them with state awards. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State also honored the medics who save the lives of defenders every day and restore them after the most severe injuries.

Thank you for giving strength to the soldiers. Thank you for every life saved, every life returned. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukrainian military provides the country with strength in negotiations and the right to a fair peace: Zelenskyy stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become the embodiment of all Ukraine