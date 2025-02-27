Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of more than $8 per person by the end of 2025

By the end of 2025, Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of 300 baht (more than USD 8) per person. The fee will be levied on foreign tourists coming to the country and will come into effect during the high season. This was reported by The Straits Times.

The tax will come into effect during the high tourist season at the end of the year if approved in March.

The details of the scheme are not yet disclosed, but the ministry is working to integrate the data into the Thai Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which will allow the tax to be collected.

This system will come into effect on May 1.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Soravong Thientong explained that foreigners who fly in will pay 300 baht per trip. Those entering the country by land or water will also pay 300 baht, with the option to visit Thailand several times within 30-60 days.

The Minister added that information on access to life and accident insurance for tourists will be provided later.

According to him, the new tax will not lead to a decrease in the number of foreign tourists, as the amount of the fee is insignificant.

