Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of more than $8 per person by the end of 2025

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of more than $8 per person by the end of 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 6417 views

The Thai authorities plan to introduce a tourist tax of 300 baht (more than USD 8) from foreign tourists by the end of 2025. The fee will apply to all methods of entry into the country with the possibility of multiple visits within 30-60 days.

By the end of 2025, Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of 300 baht (more than USD 8) per person. The fee will be levied on foreign tourists coming to the country and will come into effect during the high season. This was reported by The Straits Times.

Thailand will introduce a tourist tax of 300 baht (approximately 8.3 US dollars) per person for foreign tourists by the end of 2025

- the statement said.

The tax will come into effect during the high tourist season at the end of the year if approved in March.

The details of the scheme are not yet disclosed, but the ministry is working to integrate the data into the Thai Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which will allow the tax to be collected.

This system will come into effect on May 1.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Soravong Thientong explained that foreigners who fly in will pay 300 baht per trip. Those entering the country by land or water will also pay 300 baht, with the option to visit Thailand several times within 30-60 days.

The Minister added that information on access to life and accident insurance for tourists will be provided later.

According to him, the new tax will not lead to a decrease in the number of foreign tourists, as the amount of the fee is insignificant.

Recall

Thailand has updated the timeline for the launch of a 609-kilometer high-speed railroad connecting the country to China via Laos. 

Yulia Havryliuk

