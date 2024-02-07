ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Thailand to ban recreational use of cannabis

Thailand to ban recreational use of cannabis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25550 views

Thailand is going to ban recreational use of cannabis and propose a new bill allowing only medical use of the drug.

The Thai government will urgently introduce a bill to ban recreational cannabis use. This was stated by Thai Health Minister Chonlanan Srikayev, France-Press  reports, UNN informs.

Details

Thailand's Health Minister  said on Tuesday that a new bill banning recreational cannabis use will be proposed at next week's cabinet meeting.

"The new bill will amend the existing one to allow the use of cannabis only for health and medical purposes," he told reporters.

According to him, the use of cannabis "for entertainment is considered wrong.

Addendum

Last weekend, a scandal erupted after attendees of the British rock band Coldplay's concert in Bangkok complained on social media, saying that "the whole concert smelled like marijuana.

Recall

Thailand legalized the cultivation and use of the drug for the first time in Asia in 2022. Cannabis was removed from the list of illegal drugs  under the previous government, which included the Bhumjaithai party, which advocated legalization.

The move prompted the emergence of hundreds of cannabis dispensaries across the country, including in Bangkok, which has raised concerns among critics who have called for stricter legislation.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
thailandThailand
aziiaAsia

