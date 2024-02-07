Thailand to ban recreational use of cannabis

The Thai government will urgently introduce a bill to ban recreational cannabis use. This was stated by Thai Health Minister Chonlanan Srikayev, France-Press reports, UNN informs.

Details

Thailand's Health Minister said on Tuesday that a new bill banning recreational cannabis use will be proposed at next week's cabinet meeting.

"The new bill will amend the existing one to allow the use of cannabis only for health and medical purposes," he told reporters.

According to him, the use of cannabis "for entertainment is considered wrong.

Addendum

Last weekend, a scandal erupted after attendees of the British rock band Coldplay's concert in Bangkok complained on social media, saying that "the whole concert smelled like marijuana.

Recall

Thailand legalized the cultivation and use of the drug for the first time in Asia in 2022. Cannabis was removed from the list of illegal drugs under the previous government, which included the Bhumjaithai party, which advocated legalization.

The move prompted the emergence of hundreds of cannabis dispensaries across the country, including in Bangkok, which has raised concerns among critics who have called for stricter legislation.