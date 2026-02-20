Thailand occupied disputed territories despite truce - Cambodian Prime Minister

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
07:56 AM • 3402 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 32200 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 62864 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 37721 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 63323 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 35706 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 51728 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 31406 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27542 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26740 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.1m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 18141 views
Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"February 19, 11:39 PM • 11371 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 24720 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 18932 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 15786 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 37051 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 63346 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 51748 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 47542 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 58580 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 1304 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 10173 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 10056 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 17817 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 28731 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Tu-95
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Thailand occupied disputed territories despite truce - Cambodian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Thai soldiers surrounded villages with barbed wire, preventing 80,000 Cambodians from returning home.

Thailand occupied disputed territories despite truce - Cambodian Prime Minister

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Thai troops are occupying disputed territories despite a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to the head of the Cambodian government, this agreement is under threat. Hun Manet reported that Thai troops have advanced into Cambodian territory, which has long been a subject of dispute.

He added that Thai soldiers have surrounded villages with barbed wire and shipping containers, which, according to Cambodian officials, prevents 80,000 Cambodians from returning home.

Our position is to always adhere to peaceful solutions. We do not believe that using war to end war is sustainable or practical.

- he stated.

Context

The agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire on the border is still "fragile." This was stated by Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeo. He added that Thailand and Cambodia decided to extend the truce for three months until mid-May.

Recall

In late December 2025, Thailand released from captivity 18 Cambodian soldiers after 155 days of captivity.

In early January 2026, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that the government is considering possible response measures to the mortar shelling of the country's territory by Cambodian troops.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Fox News
Thailand
Donald Trump