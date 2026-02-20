Thailand occupied disputed territories despite truce - Cambodian Prime Minister

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Thai troops are occupying disputed territories despite a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to the head of the Cambodian government, this agreement is under threat. Hun Manet reported that Thai troops have advanced into Cambodian territory, which has long been a subject of dispute.

He added that Thai soldiers have surrounded villages with barbed wire and shipping containers, which, according to Cambodian officials, prevents 80,000 Cambodians from returning home.

Our position is to always adhere to peaceful solutions. We do not believe that using war to end war is sustainable or practical. - he stated.

Context

The agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire on the border is still "fragile." This was stated by Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeo. He added that Thailand and Cambodia decided to extend the truce for three months until mid-May.

Recall

In late December 2025, Thailand released from captivity 18 Cambodian soldiers after 155 days of captivity.

In early January 2026, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that the government is considering possible response measures to the mortar shelling of the country's territory by Cambodian troops.