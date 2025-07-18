$41.870.05
Tesla to release Model 3 Plus electric car with record-breaking range

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2596 views

Tesla is working on a new version of the Model 3 sedan, which may have the longest range in the lineup. The new model, named Model 3+, will have a single motor, rear-wheel drive, and LG triple lithium-ion cells.

Tesla to release Model 3 Plus electric car with record-breaking range

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is working on a new variant of its Model 3 sedan. This electric car may have the longest range of all models in this line, writes UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

A new application submitted to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is called the Tesla Model 3+. According to the application, the new car will be a single-motor, rear-wheel drive variant with 225 kW of power.

While the currently available rear-wheel drive (RWD) version uses LFP battery cells, the new version features LG's triple lithium-ion cells, which have a higher energy density. Other key characteristics of the car — overall length, wheelbase, and weight — are the same as the base Model 3 version.

Not all of the car's characteristics are known, but what has been learned so far (along with the car's name, Model 3+) indicates that it is a longer-range variant of the car.

Currently, the Tesla Model 3 with the longest range (the RWDe model) in China has an energy reserve of 753 kilometers. The new variant could potentially exceed 800 kilometers, which would be a first for Tesla.

In the US, the Model 3 with the longest range can travel 584 km according to EPA estimates, although in China, range figures are based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), which is somewhat more generous in its estimates.

The novelty appeared shortly after an application for a new Model Y variant was also submitted to MIIT. It is called the Tesla Model YL, has an extended wheelbase and three rows of seats with two seats in each, for a total of six.

There is no information on when the two new variants will appear in the US and other Tesla markets. Both developments are very interesting as they address two very important issues for modern electric vehicles: interior space and range.

Addition

Tesla applied for a license to sell a new version of the Model 3 sedan in China. This single-motor, rear-wheel drive version is equipped with LG's triple NMC battery, which was previously only available in all-wheel drive models.

Consumer Reports analyzed over 300,000 vehicles for its 2025 reliability rating. Rivian, Cadillac, GMC, Jeep, and Tesla were deemed the least reliable models.

Pavlo Zinchenko

TechnologiesAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
China
United States
Tesla
