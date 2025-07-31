$41.770.02
Tesla isn't taking orders for Model S and X in Europe anymore - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Tesla no longer accepts orders for its luxury electric vehicles Model S and Model X in Europe. Buyers can only purchase pre-configured models, while Model 3 and Model Y are available for order.

Tesla isn't taking orders for Model S and X in Europe anymore - media

Tesla has stopped taking orders for its Model S and Model X luxury electric vehicles in Europe, Mashable reports, writes UNN.

Details

This change, the publication writes, "was silently introduced across the continent". "We've checked out several of Tesla's European websites, including those for Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and Croatia, and they're all only offering inventory Model X and Model S vehicles. In contrast, Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y cars can still be configured and ordered in these markets," the publication states.

As the publication notes, "this does not mean that the cars are completely unavailable in Europe." "Buyers can still choose from a number of preconfigured Model S and Model X vehicles (we've found several available models in every market we've checked)," the publication states.

This change comes after a quarter in which Tesla delivered only 10,394 of its "other" models, a category that includes the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck – almost 50 percent less compared to the same quarter last year.

Recently, the Model S and X were slightly updated, with starting prices increasing by $5,000 for each model.

However, as noted, "this may only be a temporary measure." As Electrek pointed out, this is not the first time; for example, Tesla did not accept orders for the Model S and X for the first seven months of 2022 after updating the two models the previous year.

The change may be due to supply issues, as the waiting time for the Model S is two months even in California, USA, where the car is manufactured. "But it could also be a sign that the end of the line for Tesla's luxury electric vehicles is near - at least in some markets," the publication notes.

Chinese BYD and Chery increased sales by 40% worldwide against a decline in Tesla's results03.07.25, 16:10 • 1868 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
California
France
Croatia
Italy
Spain
Europe
Germany
United States