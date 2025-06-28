$41.590.08
Tesla Model Y

Tesla made the first ever fully autonomous car delivery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A Tesla Model Y electric car independently drove from the factory to a customer's home in Austin, Texas, without a driver or remote control. The trip, which covered city roads and highways, demonstrates the company's progress in autonomous driving.

Tesla made the first ever fully autonomous car delivery

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Model Y electric car drove autonomously from the company's factory near Austin, Texas, to a customer's home — without a driver or remote control. According to Musk, the trip included city roads and highways. He wrote about this on the social network X, and Bloomberg also reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The first fully autonomous Tesla Model Y delivery from the factory to a customer's home across the city, including highways, has just been completed one day ahead of schedule, the statement said.

As Bloomberg notes, the Model Y electric car traveled from the company's factory near Austin, Texas, to the buyer's home without driver involvement.

The delivery was carried out "across the city," including sections of highways. The car had no passengers or operators, nor was it remotely controlled. The event marked another stage in demonstrating Tesla's technological progress in autonomous driving.

According to Ashok Elluswamy, head of the company's artificial intelligence and autopilot division, the electric car reached a maximum speed of 72 miles per hour (approximately 116 km/h) during the trip.

The event took place one day earlier than Musk's announced date for the first autonomous delivery - June 28, when he turns 54.

This event was a logical continuation of the launch of the robotaxi service, which the company began on June 22 in a limited mode for a selected group of investors and influencers in Austin. As part of the project, customers are offered test rides of the Model Y with the autopilot function.

Recall

Tesla's Robotaxi service, launched in Austin, faced regular incidents, including driving errors and unpredictable stops. Reddit users recorded 11 videos of shortcomings in the robotaxi's operation.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

TechnologiesAuto
Tesla Model Y
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Austin, Texas
Texas
Elon Musk
Tesla
