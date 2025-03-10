Tesla is losing the European market: what is happening with Musk's company
Tesla sales in Europe have fallen by 43.5%, and in Germany by 70%. Experts link the decline to Elon Musk's political activities in the Trump administration.
Elon Musk still tops the list of the world's richest people, estimating his wealth at 336 billion dollars. At the same time, the problems faced by his company Tesla are proving to be even more dramatic.
At Tesla, sales figures have sharply declined in a large number of markets over the past few weeks. At the beginning of this week, shares fell by more than 4% by market close. The downward trend has pushed the company's market capitalization below the $1 trillion mark for the first time since November.
According to many experts, the main responsibility for the crisis lies with Elon Musk's public appearances. His political involvement in Donald Trump's administration is perceived extremely critically by countless potential customers and in many places causes a huge loss of image.
In Europe, sales fell by 43.5 percent in the first two months, while in Germany the decline even exceeded 70 percent.
For seven consecutive weeks, since billionaire Elon Musk moved to Washington to join the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, shares of his automaker Tesla have fallen, closing on Friday at $270.48.
