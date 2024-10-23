Terrorist attack near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey: four people killed, terrorists neutralized
Kyiv • UNN
The attack on the Turkish aerospace company TUSAŞ killed 4 people and injured 14. Two terrorists were neutralized, an investigation was launched, and the authorities condemned the attack on the defense industry.
The terrorist attack at the facility of the Turkish aerospace company TUSAŞ killed 4 people and injured 14 others. This was announced by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu Agency.
According to the Turkish Interior Minister, two terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralized. One of the terrorists was a woman, Erlikaya said.
The head of the department called on the public to trust only official sources about what happened.
Turkey's Interior Minister said that three of the 14 people injured in the terrorist attack on the TUSAŞ facility in the Kahramancan district of the Turkish capital are in serious condition.
"The work to identify the terrorists is ongoing. As soon as their identities are known, we will inform what kind of terrorist organization they are," the minister said.
Erlikaya emphasized Turkey's determination to fight all those who encroach on the unity of the Turkish people.
Justice Minister Mehmet Fatih Kadzhir said that the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office had launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz condemned the attack. "The treacherous terrorist attack was aimed at the achievements of the Turkish defense industry," he said.
Terrorist attack near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey: dead and wounded reported23.10.24, 16:48 • 15907 views