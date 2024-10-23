Terrorist attack near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey: dead and wounded reported
A powerful explosion occurred near the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries near Ankara. Turkey's Interior Minister called it a terrorist attack, reporting the deaths and injuries.
A powerful explosion near the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara has left "dead and injured" people, Turkey's Interior Minister said on Wednesday, calling it a "terrorist attack," UNN reports citing Al Arabiya.
"A terrorist attack was carried out against the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Ankara Kahramankazan... Unfortunately, we had some dead and injured after the attack," Ali Erlikaya wrote on social network X.
He made the statement after local media reported an explosion and shooting outside the facility, about 40 kilometers from Ankara.
Turkish Aerospace Industries is an aerospace company in Turkey.
