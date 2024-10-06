A terrorist attack takes place in southern Israel: one person is killed, 8 others wounded

On Sunday, October 6, a terrorist attack took place in southern Israel at the central bus station in Beersheba. An unknown person opened fire, injuring at least nine people. This was reported by UNN with reference to Times Of Israel.

Details

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reports that eight victims were taken to Soroka Hospital in the city. Among them, one victim is in moderate condition, four are in moderate condition, and three have minor injuries.

One of the wounded was in critical condition - he was treated immediately at the scene, but died of his injuries.

Doctors add that the terrorist who carried out the attack was eliminated.

Recall

Earlier in the week, on October 1, a shooting occurred in southern Tel Aviv, which police are treating as a possible terrorist attack. Subsequently, Hamas claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Tel Aviv.