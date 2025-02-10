Terrorist air strikes in Donetsk region: at least 6 people wounded

Terrorists have struck in Donetsk region, wounding at least six people. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Kostyantynivka was hit by four air strikes, which resulted in four civilian casualties. All the injured are hospitalized and the extent of the damage is being investigated.

In Kramatorsk, the private sector came under fire, where two people were wounded. The final consequences of the strike are still being established.

The situation in the region remains extremely dangerous and residents are urged to evacuate to safer areas.

