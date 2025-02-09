Enemy drone attacks rescuers in Donetsk region: one injured

In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the Russian military attacked an excavator-loader of the State Emergency Service with an FPV drone - the equipment was heavily damaged, and a rescuer was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today in Pokrovsk district, a backhoe-loader of rescuers came under fire from an FPV drone while returning from rescue operations, - the statement said.

Details

One rescuer was preliminarily injured. He is currently being transported to hospital. The excavator was heavily damaged.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, as a result of 3395 hostile strikes in Donetsk region , 46 civilian objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. Five civilians were injured in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts.