Enemy drone attacks rescuers in Donetsk region: one injured

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 28496 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 69563 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 93374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 88660 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101867 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113166 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116802 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155925 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100675 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 73913 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 44380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101308 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 69727 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155925 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146365 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178605 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 69727 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101308 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135130 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137034 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165167 views
Enemy drone attacks rescuers in Donetsk region: one injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38186 views

In the Pokrovske district of Donetsk region, an enemy drone attacked a backhoe loader of the State Emergency Service while it was returning from rescue operations. As a result of the attack, one rescuer was concussed and the equipment was heavily damaged.

In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the Russian military attacked an excavator-loader of the State Emergency Service with an FPV drone - the equipment was heavily damaged, and a rescuer was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today in Pokrovsk district, a backhoe-loader of rescuers came under fire from an FPV drone while returning from rescue operations,

- the statement said.

Details

One rescuer was preliminarily injured. He is currently being transported to hospital. The excavator was heavily damaged.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, as a result of 3395 hostile strikes in Donetsk region , 46 civilian objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. Five civilians were injured in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

