Enemy drone attacks rescuers in Donetsk region: one injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the Russian military attacked an excavator-loader of the State Emergency Service with an FPV drone - the equipment was heavily damaged, and a rescuer was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
One rescuer was preliminarily injured. He is currently being transported to hospital. The excavator was heavily damaged.
As UNN previously reported, as a result of 3395 hostile strikes in Donetsk region , 46 civilian objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. Five civilians were injured in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts.