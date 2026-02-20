Territorial issues remain without progress - Zelenskyy on negotiations

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 1188 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 4600 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 8684 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 11269 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 22939 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 11472 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18807 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49357 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81997 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51282 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.8m/s
64%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30284 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 32637 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 17653 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27174 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 13986 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 5798 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 14049 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 22946 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 53898 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 88994 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 2992 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 27249 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 32703 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 30360 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26800 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Territorial issues remain without progress - Zelenskyy on negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is no constructive progress on the territories of Donbas within the political subgroup of negotiations. The head of state emphasized the complexity of this issue and the need to openly acknowledge the lack of progress.

Territorial issues remain without progress - Zelenskyy on negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there has been no progress on the issue of territories during the political subgroup of negotiations, UNN reports.

There was less constructiveness regarding sensitive issues – Eastern Ukraine, Donbas, territories. We haven't found any constructiveness here yet.

- Zelenskyy told reporters.

The head of state emphasized that this is a difficult part of the negotiations and the fact that there is no progress yet must be openly acknowledged.

Recall

On February 18, another round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia took place in Geneva, described as intensive and substantive. The next stage is the coordination of decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal.

Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy20.02.26, 16:46 • 1192 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine