Territorial issues remain without progress - Zelenskyy on negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is no constructive progress on the territories of Donbas within the political subgroup of negotiations. The head of state emphasized the complexity of this issue and the need to openly acknowledge the lack of progress.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there has been no progress on the issue of territories during the political subgroup of negotiations, UNN reports.
There was less constructiveness regarding sensitive issues – Eastern Ukraine, Donbas, territories. We haven't found any constructiveness here yet.
The head of state emphasized that this is a difficult part of the negotiations and the fact that there is no progress yet must be openly acknowledged.
Recall
On February 18, another round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia took place in Geneva, described as intensive and substantive. The next stage is the coordination of decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal.
