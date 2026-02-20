Territorial issues remain without progress - Zelenskyy on negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there has been no progress on the issue of territories during the political subgroup of negotiations, UNN reports.

There was less constructiveness regarding sensitive issues – Eastern Ukraine, Donbas, territories. We haven't found any constructiveness here yet. - Zelenskyy told reporters.

The head of state emphasized that this is a difficult part of the negotiations and the fact that there is no progress yet must be openly acknowledged.

Recall

On February 18, another round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia took place in Geneva, described as intensive and substantive. The next stage is the coordination of decisions for consideration by the presidents, which should be real, not formal.

Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy