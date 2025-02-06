Teenagers in balaclavas brutally beat a guy in Obolon district of Kyiv: preliminary qualification - hooliganism

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8720 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59919 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122540 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102057 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128842 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103508 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105891 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102280 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86525 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111227 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 8731 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122541 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152147 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1165 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105613 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111227 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138268 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140042 views
Teenagers in balaclavas brutally beat a guy in Obolon district of Kyiv: preliminary qualification - hooliganism

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74862 views

In Kyiv, a group of teenagers beat a boy with a chain and sticks and filmed it. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “hooliganism” and are conducting investigative actions.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a young man in Oblon, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

... a pre-trial investigation into the beating of a boy by a group of teenagers in Obolon has been launched. The preliminary classification of the crime is hooliganism committed by a group of people using an object specially prepared for inflicting bodily harm (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the statement said.

Add

A video of the incident, in which unknown people, some of whom were wearing balaclavas, beat another guy, was posted on social media on February 6 in the evening. One of the participants in the incident filmed the whole thing.

Priority investigative actions are currently underway to identify all those involved in the incident.

Context

Today, Telegram channels in Kyiv distributed a video of teenagers beating a boy with sticks and a chain in Kyiv. It was reported that the minors, posing as a 17-year-old girl, meet their "victims" online, lure them to a meeting, and attack them together.

In Kyiv, masked teenagers beat a boy with a chain and took his phone: police are investigating06.02.25, 18:05 • 31613 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

