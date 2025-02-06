Teenagers in balaclavas brutally beat a guy in Obolon district of Kyiv: preliminary qualification - hooliganism

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the beating of a young man in Oblon, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

... a pre-trial investigation into the beating of a boy by a group of teenagers in Obolon has been launched. The preliminary classification of the crime is hooliganism committed by a group of people using an object specially prepared for inflicting bodily harm (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the statement said.

A video of the incident, in which unknown people, some of whom were wearing balaclavas, beat another guy, was posted on social media on February 6 in the evening. One of the participants in the incident filmed the whole thing.

Priority investigative actions are currently underway to identify all those involved in the incident.

Today, Telegram channels in Kyiv distributed a video of teenagers beating a boy with sticks and a chain in Kyiv. It was reported that the minors, posing as a 17-year-old girl, meet their "victims" online, lure them to a meeting, and attack them together.

