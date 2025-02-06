In Kyiv, masked teenagers beat a boy with a chain and took his phone: police are investigating
Kyiv • UNN
A group of masked teenagers beat a boy in Kyiv and took possession of his phone. According to social media, the perpetrators lured the victims to a meeting using a fake account of a 17-year-old girl.
In the capital, a group of teenagers, hiding their faces under masks, beat a young man and then boasted that they had taken possession of his phone. Kyiv police are investigating the incident. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.
Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident this evening while monitoring social media. In particular, a video was published on the pages of telegram channels showing a group of teenagers, hiding their faces under masks, beating a boy and then boasting that they had taken possession of his phone. There were no statements or reports to the territorial police department regarding the incident
Law enforcement officers registered this information and are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident and its participants.
Context
Today, Telegram channels in Kyiv distributed a video of teenagers beating a boy with sticks and a chain in Kyiv. It was reported that the minors, posing as a 17-year-old girl, meet their "victims" online, lure them to a meeting, and attack them together.
Recall
Video surveillance cameras recordeda teacher of Zhytomyr kindergarten No. 58 pushing little children during a walk, using physical force, violating her duties and pedagogical ethics. The Education Ombudsman is awaiting a response from the Department of Education of the Zhytomyr City Council regarding this case and emphasizes the effect of the Law of Ukraine "On Education".