Technical issues in Backup+: document updates are temporarily unavailable

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 16207 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 72280 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43560 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109450 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95569 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111857 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116580 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148423 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86879 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 42204 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104939 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 53977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 34025 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 72096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109426 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148410 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139366 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 12524 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 34025 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132455 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134342 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162846 views
Technical issues in Backup+: document updates are temporarily unavailable

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21527 views

The Reserve+ application has experienced temporary technical problems due to an unstable connection to the Trembita system. Previously issued documents remain valid, and users are advised to save PDF versions of e-tickets.

Reserve+ is currently experiencing temporary technical difficulties due to an unstable connection to the Trembita system, which provides interaction between state registries. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, this may affect the updating of data in the application.

It is noted that documents that have already been issued remain in force. Users are advised to save PDF versions of the electronic military ticket on their mobile devices.

Technical specialists are actively working to resolve the issue, and the service will be restored shortly.

"Reserve+" has been updated: now you can quickly apply for the Contract 18-24 through the application12.02.25, 11:05 • 26401 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

