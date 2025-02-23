Technical issues in Backup+: document updates are temporarily unavailable

Reserve+ is currently experiencing temporary technical difficulties due to an unstable connection to the Trembita system, which provides interaction between state registries. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, this may affect the updating of data in the application.

It is noted that documents that have already been issued remain in force. Users are advised to save PDF versions of the electronic military ticket on their mobile devices.

Technical specialists are actively working to resolve the issue, and the service will be restored shortly.

"Reserve+" has been updated: now you can quickly apply for the Contract 18-24 through the application