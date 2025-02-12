"Reserve+" has been updated: now you can quickly apply for the Contract 18-24 through the application

The Reserve+ app now allows young people aged 18-24 to apply for a one-year contract. The update is available for iOS and Android, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The update, as indicated, is already available for iOS and Android.

"You will be able to find vacancies, familiarize yourself with the terms of service and the list of brigades to choose from for signing the 18-24 Contract," the Defense Ministry said.

"The 18-24 Contract is a voluntary opportunity for citizens aged 18-24 to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 1 year with an extended financial and social package.

