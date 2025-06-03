$41.620.09
Tear gas and beatings: in Rivne region, TCC employees were notified of suspicion of violent mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

In Dubno region, an officer and two military TCC employees were notified of suspicion due to forced mobilization. The man was forcibly detained and beaten, despite being unfit for service.

Tear gas and beatings: in Rivne region, TCC employees were notified of suspicion of violent mobilization

An officer and two servicemen of the Dubno Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SS) were notified of suspicion due to the forced mobilization of a conscripted man who was forcibly detained, and two officials even beat him. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), reports UNN.

On February 21, 2025, during mobilization measures in the village of Ivanne, Dubno district, employees of the TCC and SS noticed a man on a bicycle. They used tear gas on him and forcibly dragged him into a service vehicle.

- the statement reads.

As noted by the State Bureau of Investigation, at the time of the incident, the victim had a signal pistol with him, from which he fired a shot into the air to call for help.

However, for this, two servicemen decided to "punish" the man and inflicted "numerous blows to various parts of the body and head while he was already lying on the ground".

As a result, the man sustained minor bodily injuries. Under physical pressure, he filled out his personal data and was forcibly taken to the TCC, - the SBI reported.

At the same time, as reported, back in 2019, he was declared unfit for military service in peacetime.

The military medical commission did not take this data into account, so the man is currently mobilized to one of the military units in the Rivne region

- added the detectives.

A TCC official in Prykarpattia has been served with a notice of suspicion for falsifying data on mobilized individuals 02.06.25, 10:57 • 2342 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
