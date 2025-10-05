Teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance - Svyrydenko

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 5, 07:57 AM • 18433 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 45380 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 66806 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 128047 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 111623 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 105739 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 134048 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 106092 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48032 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 54175 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.1m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
"Hard night": 13 drones shot down in Cherkasy region, part of the region without electricityOctober 5, 05:36 AM • 3986 views
Russian attack on Lviv: Sparrow industrial park hitOctober 5, 06:13 AM • 6864 views
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVAOctober 5, 06:28 AM • 4576 views
Massive Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: industrial civilian facility hitOctober 5, 06:52 AM • 5136 views
Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv regionPhotoOctober 5, 07:51 AM • 3436 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 128047 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 73714 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 86855 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 134048 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 106092 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 42973 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 40873 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 111623 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 51075 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 53137 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
TikTok
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MiG-31

Teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

In Ukraine, teachers in frontline territories will receive a monthly allowance of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This decision applies to 25,000 teachers in 84 communities in eight regions.

Teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance - Svyrydenko

In Ukraine, teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

In times of war, when the enemy is trying to destroy us and our future, the work of Ukrainian teachers is more important than ever, because it is about raising our next generations - those who will develop the state further. At the same time, this work is more difficult than ever - under shelling, especially in frontline territories. From now on, teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This decision was made at a government meeting

- Svyrydenko said. 

She noted that it concerns 25,000 teachers working in 84 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

The funds will be accrued in October - for the period from September 1 of this year. The government also provided for a 50% increase in the salaries of pedagogical workers in the 2026 budget

- Svyrydenko stated. 

Addition

From January 1, 2025, all teachers of general secondary education institutions were given an allowance of 1,300 hryvnias (1,000 hryvnias "net"), regardless of their pedagogical workload.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans a phased salary increase for teachers by 30% from January 1, and by another 20% from September 2026. 

Anna Murashko

Education Finance
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine