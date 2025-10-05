Teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance - Svyrydenko

In Ukraine, teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

In times of war, when the enemy is trying to destroy us and our future, the work of Ukrainian teachers is more important than ever, because it is about raising our next generations - those who will develop the state further. At the same time, this work is more difficult than ever - under shelling, especially in frontline territories. From now on, teachers in frontline territories will receive an increased monthly allowance of UAH 4,000 after taxes. This decision was made at a government meeting - Svyrydenko said.

She noted that it concerns 25,000 teachers working in 84 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

The funds will be accrued in October - for the period from September 1 of this year. The government also provided for a 50% increase in the salaries of pedagogical workers in the 2026 budget - Svyrydenko stated.

Addition

From January 1, 2025, all teachers of general secondary education institutions were given an allowance of 1,300 hryvnias (1,000 hryvnias "net"), regardless of their pedagogical workload.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans a phased salary increase for teachers by 30% from January 1, and by another 20% from September 2026.