Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16258 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

TDK announces significant breakthrough in solid-state battery manufacturing

Kyiv • UNN

 11966 views

The Japanese company TDK has announced a breakthrough in the production of solid-state batteries. The invention could potentially lead to a revolution in energy storage.

TDK announces significant breakthrough in solid-state battery manufacturing

The Japanese company TDK, which specializes in the production of batteries for iPhones and other devices, announces a significant breakthrough in the creation of solid-state batteries. This was reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Apple supplier TDK claims a breakthrough in the production of solid-state batteries - the new material will improve energy storage primarily for smaller gadgets, the article says.

The new material provides an energy density - the amount of energy that can be squeezed into a certain space - of 1,000 watt-hours per liter, which is about 100 times higher than TDK's current mass-produced battery.

An invention in the production of solid-state batteries could revolutionize the energy storage industry, as the latter faces significant obstacles to mass production, especially with large battery sizes.

"We believe that our newly developed material for solid-state batteries can make a significant contribution to the energy transformation of society. We will continue development with the goal of commercializing it as soon as possible," said TDK CEO Noboru Saito.

HelpHelp

Solid-state batteries are safer, lighter, and potentially cheaper, as well as having a longer life and faster charging than current liquid electrolyte-based batteries. Breakthroughs in consumer electronics are important for electric vehicle applications, although the dominant battery chemistries differ significantly.

Fragile and hazardous batteries

If TDK's ceramic material is used, the batteries will be more fragile, which means that the technical challenge of creating batteries for cars or even smartphones will not be overcome in the foreseeable future, the company believes.

So far, "unfavorable mechanical properties" as well as the complexity and cost of mass production have been challenges to the adoption of solid-state oxide batteries in smartphones.

Industry experts believe that it is better to use solid-state batteries in electric vehicles. This will increase the range.

There is also skepticism about how quickly the much-touted technology can be implemented.

Solid-state batteries don't perform well enough, lack durability, and still have safety issues, according to Robin Zeng, founder and CEO of CATL, the Financial Times reports.

Apple unveils artificial intelligence model and product updates to improve privacy and personalization11.06.24, 01:35

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Financial Times
Apple Inc.
Poland
