Tanker anchor found at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, which could have torn submarine cables

As a result of a joint operation by law enforcement agencies, border guards and the military, an anchor was lifted from the Gulf of Finland that could have damaged the submarine communication cable between Finland and Estonia on December 25. The anchor, as the investigation suspects, belongs to the Eagle S tanker (part of Russia's shadow fleet). This was reported by the Finnish police press service on its official website, UNN reports.

It is noted that the anchor was found on the Eagle S route, at the western end of the trail found on the seabed, near the place where it ended. This was confirmed by the director general of the investigation, Risto Lohi.

The exact location of the anchor was discovered on the night of Sunday to Monday. The object was raised to the surface on January 6 after 17:00.

It was sent for technical examination. This will help the preliminary investigation, emphasized Risto Lohi.

The Finnish Border Guard noted that the operation was "exceptionally large in terms of the number of vessels operating at sea.

During the investigation, which lasted several days, the weather conditions in the water area were difficult and at times limited the work. Heavy maritime traffic also posed additional challenges.

Finland has received permission to hold a detained tanker from the "shadow fleet" that damaged an energy cable and four communication cables in the Baltic Sea.