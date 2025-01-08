Tanker anchor found at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, which could have torn submarine cables

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55166 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149036 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128316 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135872 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172053 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110827 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104493 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113968 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131554 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130422 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42286 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100535 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102766 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172053 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192494 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181683 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130431 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134771 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151936 views
Tanker anchor found at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, which could have torn submarine cables

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101193 views

Law enforcers have recovered an anchor from the Gulf of Finland that is believed to belong to the Russian tanker Eagle S. The discovery may be related to the damage to the communication cable between Finland and Estonia on December 25.

As a result of a joint operation by law enforcement agencies, border guards and the military, an anchor was lifted from the Gulf of Finland that could have damaged the submarine communication cable between Finland and Estonia on December 25. The anchor, as the investigation suspects, belongs to the Eagle S tanker (part of Russia's shadow fleet). This was reported by the Finnish police press service on its official website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the anchor was found on the Eagle S route, at the western end of the trail found on the seabed, near the place where it ended. This was confirmed by the director general of the investigation, Risto Lohi.

Image

The exact location of the anchor was discovered on the night of Sunday to Monday. The object was raised to the surface on January 6 after 17:00.

Image

It was sent for technical examination. This will help the preliminary investigation, emphasized Risto Lohi.

Image

The Finnish Border Guard noted that the operation was "exceptionally large in terms of the number of vessels operating at sea.

During the investigation, which lasted several days, the weather conditions in the water area were difficult and at times limited the work. Heavy maritime traffic also posed additional challenges.

Recall

Finland has received permission to hold a detained tanker from the "shadow fleet" that damaged an energy cable and four communication cables in the Baltic Sea. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia

Contact us about advertising