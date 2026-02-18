Talks in Geneva were difficult but important - Budanov

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 6254 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 11381 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 10830 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 16055 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 19633 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 15334 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 16553 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25167 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39314 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 39086 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
72%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 18, 04:03 AM • 10858 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 18688 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 21595 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 10061 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 14961 views
Publications
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 3258 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 6240 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 50626 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 65536 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 72131 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Viktor Liashko
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Odesa
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 2128 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 4474 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 18085 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 30697 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 25929 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Guardian

Talks in Geneva were difficult but important - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Kyrylo Budanov announced the completion of another round of negotiations in Geneva, calling it difficult but important. The next round is scheduled for the near future.

Talks in Geneva were difficult but important - Budanov

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that the conversation was difficult but important, and we are preparing for its continuation in the near future, reports UNN.

Another round of negotiations in Geneva has concluded. The conversation was difficult but important. Together with the team, we are preparing for its continuation – in the near future. We will stand firm! 

- Budanov wrote on Telegram.

Switzerland is ready to host a new round of talks on Ukraine18.02.26, 15:50 • 352 views

Addition

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian side announced the conclusion of negotiations in Geneva. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated progress in the military part of the negotiations on monitoring the ceasefire. The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, and the parties agreed to continue the dialogue, Zelenskyy indicated.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine