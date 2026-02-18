Talks in Geneva were difficult but important - Budanov

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that the conversation was difficult but important, and we are preparing for its continuation in the near future, reports UNN.

Another round of negotiations in Geneva has concluded. The conversation was difficult but important. Together with the team, we are preparing for its continuation – in the near future. We will stand firm! - Budanov wrote on Telegram.

Addition

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The Ukrainian side announced the conclusion of negotiations in Geneva. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated progress in the military part of the negotiations on monitoring the ceasefire. The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, and the parties agreed to continue the dialogue, Zelenskyy indicated.