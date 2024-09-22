Taliban to attend BRICS summit in Russia

The Taliban, who are in power in Afghanistan, have sent an application to Moscow to participate in the October BRICS summit in Kazan . This is reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

BRICS is an informal group of countries that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.

The next BRICS summit will be held in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24.

As it has become known, the Taliban want to be represented at the BRICS summit by the acting deputy prime minister of the country, the head of the political wing of the Taliban terrorist movement, Abdullah Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban's application for participation was addressed to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president.

"We express our interest in the participation of a high-level delegation in the summit, in particular, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar, as well as myself along with other participants," the statement quoted by Rosstv.ru as saying.

Add

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Russia has not officially recognized the new leadership of the country, and the Taliban has the status of a terrorist organization in Russia. However, this does not prevent the Russian authorities from actively contacting the Taliban.

In March 2022 , Russia accredited the first diplomat of Afghanistan representing the Taliban government. In addition, representatives of the Taliban took part in a number of economic and political events that took place in Russia.

EU countries consider opening embassies in Afghanistan and recognizing Taliban - Bloomberg