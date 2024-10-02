Taiwan prepares for Typhoon Kraton: schools closed and flights canceled

Taiwan is preparing for Typhoon Kraton. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, Taiwan suspended its work in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Kraton.

According to forecasts, it will bring storm waves and heavy rains. As a result, hundreds of flights were canceled, and schools, offices and financial markets were closed.

The government of Kaohsiung, a key port city, urged residents to stay at home and avoid being near the sea, rivers and mountains. Authorities warned of the possibility of a repeat of the typhoon that killed and damaged the city of 2.7 million people in 1977.

Taiwan prepares for Typhoon Hemi: people are given a day off, military is on alert