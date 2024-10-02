Taiwan prepares for Typhoon Kraton: schools closed and flights canceled

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172333 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140724 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144791 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139667 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174969 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Taiwan prepares for Typhoon Kraton: schools closed and flights canceled

Taiwan prepares for Typhoon Kraton: schools closed and flights canceled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26011 views

Taiwan has suspended operations due to the approach of Typhoon Kraton. Hundreds of flights have been canceled, schools and offices have been closed, and the authorities are urging residents to stay at home due to the threat of storm waves and heavy rains.

Taiwan is preparing for Typhoon Kraton. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, Taiwan suspended its work in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Kraton.

According to forecasts, it will bring storm waves and heavy rains. As a result, hundreds of flights were canceled, and schools, offices and financial markets were closed.

The government of Kaohsiung, a key port city, urged residents to stay at home and avoid being near the sea, rivers and mountains. Authorities warned of the possibility of a repeat of the typhoon that killed and damaged the city of 2.7 million people in 1977.

Taiwan prepares for Typhoon Hemi: people are given a day off, military is on alert24.07.24, 03:52 • 20051 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
taiwanTaiwan

