Taiwan experiences record 2.4 million cyberattacks daily - most from China

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55046 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148996 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128297 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135854 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134545 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172023 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164756 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104492 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113968 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131514 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130378 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 42087 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100506 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102741 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172018 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192462 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181655 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130378 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143156 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134751 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151919 views
Taiwan experiences record 2.4 million cyberattacks daily - most from China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26803 views

Taiwan's National Security Bureau reports a sharp increase in cyberattacks in 2024, with an average of 2.4 million attempts per day. Most of the attacks are carried out by Chinese groups amid Beijing's growing military activity in the region.

In 2024, the number of cyberattacks on Taiwanese government agencies increased significantly, reaching an average of 2.4 million attempts per day. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This sharp increase was recorded by the island's National Security Bureau, noting that most of the attacks were carried out by Chinese cyber groups. 

The increase in digital pressure comes amid China's growing military and political activity near Taiwan. In particular, Beijing regularly conducts military exercises in the region, as well as other forms of “gray-area” influence, such as balloon launches and aggressive cyber activity. 

Taiwan considers these actions to be part of a systematic campaign to force the recognition of Chinese sovereignty.

09.08.23, 18:24 • 271697 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
beijingBeijing
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina

