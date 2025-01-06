Taiwan experiences record 2.4 million cyberattacks daily - most from China

In 2024, the number of cyberattacks on Taiwanese government agencies increased significantly, reaching an average of 2.4 million attempts per day. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This sharp increase was recorded by the island's National Security Bureau, noting that most of the attacks were carried out by Chinese cyber groups.

The increase in digital pressure comes amid China's growing military and political activity near Taiwan. In particular, Beijing regularly conducts military exercises in the region, as well as other forms of “gray-area” influence, such as balloon launches and aggressive cyber activity.

Taiwan considers these actions to be part of a systematic campaign to force the recognition of Chinese sovereignty.