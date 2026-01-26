$43.140.03
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 8596 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 11390 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 25460 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
09:46 AM • 15877 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 28571 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 21283 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 26944 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36645 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30481 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Financial Times

Systemic violence and torture: mass violations of children's rights in care institutions exposed in Odesa region – OGP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Juvenile prosecutors in Odesa region have uncovered numerous violations of children's rights in care institutions, leading to the initiation of several pre-trial investigations. In particular, a caregiver has been notified of suspicion of torturing a 6-year-old boy.

Systemic violence and torture: mass violations of children's rights in care institutions exposed in Odesa region – OGP

Juvenile prosecutors of Odesa region, together with the police, uncovered a number of serious violations in the field of protecting the rights of minors, which led to the opening of several pre-trial investigations. A large-scale inspection, conducted with the participation of public activists, confirmed facts of child abuse and official negligence of officials. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

One of the most resonant episodes was the investigation into the torture of a 6-year-old boy in a children's rehabilitation center. The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Prosecutor's Office has already notified a 48-year-old educator of the institution of suspicion. The investigation established that during a conflict, the woman forcibly pulled the child off the sofa, hit him on the head, and exerted psychological pressure. The suspect has currently been suspended from work, and later resigned at her own request.

"If you know where children are suffering now, don't be silent. They definitely hear us now!": the founder of "City of Goodness" in a poignant post told how the system of protecting the rights of vulnerable children is changing24.01.26, 15:14 • 4238 views

In addition, law enforcement officers are checking the legality of the actions of officials of the children's services of the Odesa, Pivdenna, and Bilyaivka city councils. Within the framework of three criminal proceedings, the state of compliance with the rights of six minor pupils who were under the supervision of these bodies is being studied.

Nationwide monitoring and hundreds of criminal proceedings

The exposure in Odesa region is part of a large-scale campaign initiated by the Prosecutor General. Since December 2025, special interdepartmental groups have checked the living conditions of more than 26,000 children in 281 institutions and hundreds of family-type care facilities. The results of the inspections were catastrophic: numerous cases of children being left without food, violations of sanitary norms, and physical violence were recorded.

In total, as a result of monitoring across the country, 214 criminal proceedings have been registered. Of these, 118 concern abuses by officials, and 96 have been initiated against parents and guardians. Currently, 44 people have already been notified of suspicion, and dozens of children have been removed from dangerous environments to provide them with proper assistance and protection. 

The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country08.12.25, 15:22 • 40549 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi