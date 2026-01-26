Systemic violence and torture: mass violations of children's rights in care institutions exposed in Odesa region – OGP

Juvenile prosecutors of Odesa region, together with the police, uncovered a number of serious violations in the field of protecting the rights of minors, which led to the opening of several pre-trial investigations. A large-scale inspection, conducted with the participation of public activists, confirmed facts of child abuse and official negligence of officials. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

One of the most resonant episodes was the investigation into the torture of a 6-year-old boy in a children's rehabilitation center. The Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Prosecutor's Office has already notified a 48-year-old educator of the institution of suspicion. The investigation established that during a conflict, the woman forcibly pulled the child off the sofa, hit him on the head, and exerted psychological pressure. The suspect has currently been suspended from work, and later resigned at her own request.

In addition, law enforcement officers are checking the legality of the actions of officials of the children's services of the Odesa, Pivdenna, and Bilyaivka city councils. Within the framework of three criminal proceedings, the state of compliance with the rights of six minor pupils who were under the supervision of these bodies is being studied.

Nationwide monitoring and hundreds of criminal proceedings

The exposure in Odesa region is part of a large-scale campaign initiated by the Prosecutor General. Since December 2025, special interdepartmental groups have checked the living conditions of more than 26,000 children in 281 institutions and hundreds of family-type care facilities. The results of the inspections were catastrophic: numerous cases of children being left without food, violations of sanitary norms, and physical violence were recorded.

In total, as a result of monitoring across the country, 214 criminal proceedings have been registered. Of these, 118 concern abuses by officials, and 96 have been initiated against parents and guardians. Currently, 44 people have already been notified of suspicion, and dozens of children have been removed from dangerous environments to provide them with proper assistance and protection.

