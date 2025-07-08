Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy: emphasized the restoration of positions and holding of territories in Kursk and Belgorod regions 8 July 2025

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the situation at the front, primarily in the hottest areas. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Syrskyi participated in a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka, and Northern Slobozhanskyi directions. He specified that over the past day, there were 188 combat engagements with the enemy. In total, yesterday, the Russians lost over a thousand of their servicemen.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized preventing the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian defense in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions and reaching the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region. He also stressed the restoration of positions and holding territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Separately, the discussion focused on increasing and improving the drone component of our defense capabilities – both in protecting our rear cities, and in deterring enemy assaults on the combat line, and in DeepStrike attacks on Russian territory. I am keeping track of the development of interceptor drones. New crews are being formed, and fighters are being trained. The army needs as many such high-tech UAVs as possible – stated Syrskyi.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on protection against Russian long-range strikes and Ukrainian long-range operations.