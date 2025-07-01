Syrskyi banned the gathering of personnel and tent camps at training grounds and training centers

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, emphasized the need to increase the level of safety for military personnel in training centers and rear polygons. For reasons of protection against air strikes, the concentration of personnel, equipment, as well as the accommodation of soldiers in tent camps is strictly prohibited. He reported this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The post states that an unconditional requirement is "ensuring and increasing the safety of military personnel in training centers and rear polygons."

Concentration of personnel and military equipment, accommodation of military personnel in tent camps – prohibited - emphasized the Commander-in-Chief.

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the term of basic general military training will be increased to 51 days, particularly through training in countering attack UAVs. In addition, new shelters and fortifications are being built in training centers and at polygons. Major General Ihor Skybiuk will now be responsible for the training direction.