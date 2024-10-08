Syrsky discusses with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the implementation of the military component of the Ukrainian victory plan

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces General Charles Brown. Among the key issues discussed were the current security situation in Ukraine, the critical needs of the Armed Forces, and ways to implement the President's Victory Plan.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As part of the development of dialogue at the strategic level, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces General Charles Brown. During the conversation the following issues were discussed:

Ways to implement the military component of the President's Victory Plan and next steps to implement joint projects.

The representative of the U.S. Armed Forces was familiarized with the current security situation in Ukraine and the critical needs of the Armed Forces in weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.



Syrsky thanked General Charles Brown for the strong military and political support of Ukraine by the United States.



Attention was also paid to preparations for the Ramstein meeting.

I coordinated with my American counterpart views and approaches in preparation for the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, which will be held at the level of the heads of state of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense. Received assurances from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces of full support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces and continued practical assistance in our fight against the Russian aggressor - the post reads.

