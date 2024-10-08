Syrsky discusses with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the implementation of the military component of the Ukrainian victory plan

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Syrsky discusses with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the implementation of the military component of the Ukrainian victory plan

Syrsky discusses with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff the implementation of the military component of the Ukrainian victory plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown. They discussed the security situation, the needs of the Armed Forces, and the implementation of the military component of Ukraine's victory plan.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces General Charles Brown. Among the key issues discussed were the current security situation in Ukraine, the critical needs of the Armed Forces, and ways to implement the President's Victory Plan.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As part of the development of dialogue at the strategic level, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces General Charles Brown. During the conversation the following issues were discussed:

  • Ways to implement the military component of the President's Victory Plan and next steps to implement joint projects.
  • The representative of the U.S. Armed Forces was familiarized with the current security situation in Ukraine and the critical needs of the Armed Forces in weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.
  • Syrsky thanked General Charles Brown for the strong military and political support of Ukraine by the United States.

In addition, Syrsky thanked General Charles Brown for the strong military and political support of Ukraine by the United States.

Attention was also paid to preparations for the Ramstein meeting.

I coordinated with my American counterpart views and approaches in preparation for the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, which will be held at the level of the heads of state of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense. Received assurances from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces of full support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces and continued practical assistance in our fight against the Russian aggressor

- the post reads.

Zelensky discusses Victory Plan and situation at the front with Syrsky

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

