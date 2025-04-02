Sybiha will inform NATO about the situation in Ukraine: Rutte spoke about what they will discuss in Brussels
At the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Andriy Sybiha will talk about the security situation, the latest military developments and the needs of the Armed Forces. The Minister will also meet with 14 ministers from NATO countries.
During the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, which will be held on April 3-4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will talk about the security situation in Ukraine, the latest military events and the needs of the Armed Forces. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference in Brussels, reports UNN.
We will meet tomorrow evening in the format of the Ukraine-NATO Council, we will hear Minister Andriy Sybiha: he will inform us about the current situation in Ukraine, as well as his views on the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.
Earlier, UNN reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will meet with at least 14 ministers of foreign affairs of NATO countries in Brussels in the coming days.