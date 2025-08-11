$41.390.07
Sybiha: We should not perceive Putin's ultimatums as his readiness for peace negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Putin dreams of "Munich 2" and seeks to return to spheres of influence. He emphasized that Putin's ultimatums are not a readiness for negotiations, but an attempt to test the unity of allies.

Sybiha: We should not perceive Putin's ultimatums as his readiness for peace negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dreams of "Munich 2" and a second Yalta, striving to return to spheres of influence, but allies should not perceive Putin's ultimatums as his readiness for negotiations for peace. He said this during online participation in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of European Union Foreign Ministers, reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, transmitted by UNN.

Details

"Undoubtedly, Putin dreams of "Munich 2" and a second Yalta. He strives to return to spheres of influence and gray zones. We should not perceive Putin's ultimatums as his readiness for negotiations for peace. The Russians are raising the stakes to test our unity," Sybiha stated.

He noted that to achieve true peace, it is necessary to neutralize Putin's game and apply the "peace through strength" approach.

Conclusions must be drawn. No rewards, gifts, or appeasement of the aggressor. Every concession to the aggressor provokes further aggression. Peace through strength is the only effective approach to negotiations with Russia. A just and lasting peace can only be based on the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. As President Zelenskyy emphasized, the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine

- added Sybiha.

According to him, any real peace negotiations can only begin with a complete ceasefire on the contact line.

"Putin must face our transatlantic unity and strength. Therefore, before meetings with Putin, it is important to hold meetings and coordinate actions at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States. After all, the security of Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community is indivisible. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about Europe without Europe. We are also ready for a meeting at the leadership level between Ukraine, Europe, the USA, and Russia," the minister emphasized.

Recall

European leaders, who state that Russia is an existential threat to their continent, insist on consultations with US President Donald Trump to mark Europe's "red lines" before his meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine on Friday in Alaska.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
United Nations
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine