04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
September 19, 06:26 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Sybiha: Russian fighter jet incursion into Estonia threatens transatlantic security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the incursion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace a direct threat to transatlantic security. He emphasized the need to end Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's sense of impunity.

Sybiha: Russian fighter jet incursion into Estonia threatens transatlantic security

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the invasion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace a direct threat to transatlantic security, and also emphasized that it is time to put an end to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's feeling of impunity, UNN reports.

Today's invasion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace is another escalation by Russia and a direct threat to transatlantic security.

- Sybiha stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine supports Estonia in the face of blatant intimidation from Russia.

I agree with my Estonian colleague Margus Tsahkna that half-measures are no longer enough. Russia must face devastating political and economic pressure.

- Sybiha added.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that until Moscow receives a truly strong response, it will only become more brazen and aggressive.

It's time to put an end to Putin's feeling of impunity.

- Sybiha summarized.

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over brazen violation of airspace by three MiG-31s19.09.25, 17:45 • 1378 views

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Estonia
Ukraine