Sybiha: Russian fighter jet incursion into Estonia threatens transatlantic security
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the incursion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace a direct threat to transatlantic security. He emphasized the need to end Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's sense of impunity.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the invasion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace a direct threat to transatlantic security, and also emphasized that it is time to put an end to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's feeling of impunity, UNN reports.
Today's invasion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace is another escalation by Russia and a direct threat to transatlantic security.
He emphasized that Ukraine supports Estonia in the face of blatant intimidation from Russia.
I agree with my Estonian colleague Margus Tsahkna that half-measures are no longer enough. Russia must face devastating political and economic pressure.
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that until Moscow receives a truly strong response, it will only become more brazen and aggressive.
It's time to put an end to Putin's feeling of impunity.
Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over brazen violation of airspace by three MiG-31s19.09.25, 17:45 • 1378 views
Recall
As reported by UNN, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.