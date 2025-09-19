Sybiha: Russian fighter jet incursion into Estonia threatens transatlantic security

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the invasion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace a direct threat to transatlantic security, and also emphasized that it is time to put an end to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's feeling of impunity, UNN reports.

Today's invasion of three Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace is another escalation by Russia and a direct threat to transatlantic security.

He emphasized that Ukraine supports Estonia in the face of blatant intimidation from Russia.

I agree with my Estonian colleague Margus Tsahkna that half-measures are no longer enough. Russia must face devastating political and economic pressure.