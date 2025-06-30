$41.640.06
ukenru
Sybiha responded to the Slovak Foreign Minister's statement to "forgive" Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the statement by his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar, who called on the West to "forgive everything that has happened" to settle the war. Sybiha stressed that a sense of impunity is the root cause of Russia's crimes, and a criminal will not stop if they are forgiven instead of punished.

Sybiha responded to the Slovak Foreign Minister's statement to "forgive" Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to his Slovak counterpart's statement about Russia's war against Ukraine, writes UNN.

Juraj, Russia's sense of impunity is the primary cause of its crimes. It is naive to expect that a criminal will stop if his crime is forgiven, not punished. Russia will also hit the other cheek. And those who have lost no one in this war have no right to make such statements

- Sybiha wrote on X.

Context

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said the other day that settling the war in Ukraine requires establishing communication with Russia, and that Western countries must find a way to cooperate with Russia, "and perhaps even forgive everything that happened."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Slovakia
Ukraine
