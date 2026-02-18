$43.260.09
Sybiha responded to Szijjártó's statement that Ukraine is allegedly prolonging the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's statement, emphasizing that Budapest's position ignores the real price Ukraine is paying for Europe's security. Sybiha stressed that Ukraine is deterring Russian aggression, preventing it from spreading to other European countries.

Sybiha responded to Szijjártó's statement that Ukraine is allegedly prolonging the war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, emphasizing that Budapest's position ignores the real price Ukraine is paying for Europe's security. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Pro-Russian Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine allegedly does not protect Europe, and the security of member states is guaranteed by NATO. He also believes that the Ukrainian side is prolonging the war.

I wonder what ethnic Hungarians who defend Ukraine think about this shameless statement

- said Andriy Sybiha.

He emphasized that it is Ukraine that is deterring Russian aggression, preventing it from spreading to other European countries.

Ukraine is buying time for Europe, preventing Russian tanks from rolling through European streets, as they did in Budapest in 1956

- the minister noted.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also hinted at the true motives of the Hungarian position.

Perhaps Russian awards and energy profits cause amnesia

- he added.

Recall

The Hungarian government believes that Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens the bloc with war with Russia and will harm the economy. Prime Minister Orbán sharply attacked Zelenskyy over his statement about Ukraine's readiness to join by 2027.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

